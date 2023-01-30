France braces for another day of mass protests and strikes on Tuesday over proposed pension overhauls being pushed by President Emmanuel Macron.

Around 1.1 million people took to the streets for the first strike day on January 19, according to official statistics, the biggest demonstrations since the last major round of pension reform under right-wing president Nicolas Sarkozy in 2010.

Security forces are expecting similarly sized crowds on Tuesday in 240 demonstrations around the country, in addition to strike disruptions to transport, schools and other services, a police source said.

With unions warning that more stoppages are to come, the strikes represent a major test for Macron as he seeks to implement a showcase policy of his second term in office.

Laurent Berger, head of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), warned that the government "cannot remain deaf to this formidable mobilisation," in a television interview with France 2.

A new poll by the OpinionWay survey group, published in the Les Echos financial daily on Monday, showed that 61 percent of French people supported the protest movement, a rise of three percentage points from January 12.

'64 not up for discussion'

Most Paris metro and suburban rail services will be severely restricted on Tuesday, said operator RATP, while intercity travel will be disrupted with just one in three high-speed TGV trains running, according to SNCF.

Around half of all nursery and primary school teachers would be striking, the main teachers' union Snuipp-FSU said.