Diaspora Turks and their supporters have held a candlelight vigil in Washington, DC to honour the victims of deadly earthquakes in Türkiye.

A group gathered in Lafayette Square next to the White House on Friday to mourn the victims of the massive earthquakes that killed at least 20,318 and injured more than 80,000.

The vigil was organized by the American Turkish Association of DC (ATA-DC) and was attended not only by Turkish Americans but Americans who want to show solidarity with those affected by the earthquakes.

A minute of silence was observed to honour the victims as attendees later expressed their feelings and sadness regarding the earthquake –– described by many as "the disaster of the century."

ATA-DC President Sitki Kazanci told Anadolu Agency that the group has been collecting aid materials and donations for the victims.

“This is the least we can do. Everyone abroad is doing their best here,” he said.

He said everyone was “extremely emotional” at the vigil.

“One thing that makes us happy is that we are all together,” he said.“We support our country.”

READ MORE:Here's how to help Türkiye and Syria earthquake victims

Spreading awareness