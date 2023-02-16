As a coal miner, Erhan Akkus, 47, is used to a mundane routine of going down mine shafts with his safety helmet, a flashlight and a pickaxe and coming out hours later covered in black soot. Hardly anyone has ever appreciated this type of low-paid work but in the aftermath of February 6, he found himself being hugged, cheered and hailed a hero after becoming one of the first responders summoned to find survivors in the rubble.

He had arrived at the scene of a destroyed building in Antakya, the central district of Türkiye's southern Hatay province, only to hear anguished relatives of those trapped under rubble cry “the miners are here”. These men suddenly found themselves bearing the task of saving lives and fending for their own survival at the same time.

The two back-to-back powerful earthquakes have killed more than 40,000 people across southern Türkiye and northwestern Syria. Magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors destroyed many buildings completely and seriously damaged thousands of other buildings, including residential complexes in which people lay asleep when the first quake hit at 4:17 AM.

Akkus was among 200 miners working for the state-run Turkish Coal Enterprises who arrived in Hatay on February 7 ahead of many other relief agencies.

He, along with 74 other miners, were assigned to look for survivors in a badly damaged multi-storey pair of buildings known as Ronesans Rezidans.

“We dug people out with our hands. We didn’t even have special equipments,” he told TRT World.

Race against time

The work Akkus and his friends embarked upon would prove a difficult rescue mission from the start. After its bottom floors caved in, one building had tilted 45 degrees onto another, leaning in a precarious position, with screams and cries of trapped people coming from inside. An excavator was brought in to prop up the leaning structure. They had to move fast.

Digging through a collapsed structure is relatively easier as rescuers can drill through ceilings, which stand on reinforced concrete and steel rebars. But digging into a slanted building meant Akkus and his friends could have only entered from a side wall prone to collapsing at any moment.

The miners managed to reach the elevator shaft, which was like a tunnel - something they are used to working with.

“We broke open an apartment wall and entered it. From there, we rescued an 8-year-old girl and her mother. The father has already passed away, but we managed to take out his body as well.”

Akkus and his fellow miners, who work in the Soma mine located in Türkiye’s western province of Manisa, crawled up the shaft using wooden planks as a ladder.

“We needed to work fast because the leaning building was about to collapse,” he says.