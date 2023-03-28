Despite having the hightest healthcare spending among peer wealthy nations, the US has a shorter life expectancy compared to those countries which spend far less on healthcare.

According to the latest report from the National Center for Health Statistics, the last two years marked the biggest drop in a century, with an estimated life expectancy falling to 76 years for Americans born in 2021.

The US has the highest per person healthcare spending, reaching an estimated $12,318 per capita in 2021 based on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Still, life expectancy has declined since 2014.Until 2014 life expectancy at birth in the US — a crucial indicator of population health —was steadily rising. Yet it plateaued and then dropped.

According to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an American was expected to live nearly 79 years in 2020, however, life expectancy fell to 77 and dropped further, to just over 76, in 2021.

Here are the top drivers of declining life expectancy in the US for the second time in a row.

While Covid-19 mortality and accidental injuries driven by drug overdoses accounted for about two-thirds of the decline in life expectancy, lifespan is also affected by the additional factors such as gun-related homicide and suicide, road accidents, maternal mortality, heart and liver disease and socioeconomical inequalities among nations.

1. COVID-19: The US drop-off is largely driven by the pandemic. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of over a million Americans, by far the highest reported death toll of any country. In 2021, coronavirus remained the third biggest cause of death among nations.

Other causes of death in the United States, such as heart disease, accidents, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and diabetes, have also been indirectly impacted by the pandemic, probably because of people being hesitant to seek medical care for fear of contracting Covid-19.

In the next few years, the pandemic's effects on several other causes of death might also become apparent, according to the researchers. For instance, the pandemic kept many people from obtaining their routine cancer screening, which could lead to an increase in cancer mortality in the future.

2. Overdoses: The new numbers also reflect the acute mental health crisis that has developed along with the pandemic. Almost 106,000 people died last year from drug overdoses, which has a significant role in reducing life expectancy in the US.

In the US the mortality rate has increased more than 10-fold since 1990, while overdose deaths have continued to be a very uncommon cause of death in other countries.

No other nation has experienced a rise in overdose deaths as significant as the US, affecting life expectancy in the country because many victims are relatively young. Today, while the US has by far the highest fatality rate for overdoses, these deaths are still thankfully a relatively rare cause of death overall.

3. Maternal mortality: Maternal mortality is the other leading cause of death contributing to the decline in life expectancy in the US. Although maternal mortality is declining in almost all countries around the world, mother deaths are becoming more common in the US. According to the report, 1,205 people died of maternal causes in the US in 2021, which represents a 40% increase from the previous year.