Once the capital of the Ottoman Empire, Bursa is now one of the most prominent cultural and tourist hubs in Türkiye, attracting tens of thousands of people to its ski resorts set amid picture-postcard landscapes.

And after nearly two years of Covid disruption, tourists from all over the world are once again flocking to Türkiye’s fourth-largest province known for striking 14th and 15th-century Ottoman architecture. In fact, the city hosted two million foreign visitors in 2022.

Most of the lavish monuments of Bursa, the Ottoman capital for nearly 30 years have remained largely intact over the past 700 years.

Only two hours from Istanbul by ferry, Bursa is the perfect getaway from Türkiye’s most populated province. Situated along the Marmara Sea coastline and home to more than three million people, the uppermost part of the city offers breathtaking views over the region’s sparkling silver and brick minarets.

The city’s landmarks, from its tombs to its mosques to its exquisite tiles, are primarily green – or yesil, as they say in Türkiye – and in tone with the myriad of greens flourishing in its forests.

French Orientalist writer Pierre Loti visited the city over two days in 1894 and described the province as a “still green paradise from the spring of the past”.

Bursa’s historical roots also put the city at the intersection of the historic ‘spice’ and ‘silk’ roads, the ancient trade routes that connected the West to the Oriental world, Bursa Mayor Alinur Aktas tells TRT World.

The city centre’s prominent landmark is its Grand Mosque, often referred to as the ‘Hagia Sophia of Bursa’ – a reference to Istanbul’s landmark. Built by the fourth Ottoman sultan, Bayezid I in the 14th century, the structure is proof of the province’s sociopolitical evolution throughout the ages. The domes atop the structure boast 192 calligraphic works of art.

Outside the mosque, shoppers can be seen wandering within the 450-hectare Hanlar (caravan inns) district, a UNESCO world heritage site since 2014 thanks to its amalgam of bazaars, mosques, old Islamic schools or madrassas, hammams, vintage fountains and open-air markets or ‘hans’.