Israel has assured Jordan that the behaviour of a top cabinet minister who spoke at a podium which had a flag showing an imaginarily expanded Israel that included Jordan did not represent their position, an official source said.

The source also told Reuters that top Israeli officials also conveyed that they rejected far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's move during a speech on Monday and that they respected Jordan's borders and the peace treaty with Jordan.

Smotrich addressed an event in Paris while standing by a map of so-called greater Israel, portraying Jordan as part of it.

In a statement, Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali termed Smotrich’s act as a "reckless incitement that is in violation of international norms and the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty." Jordan and Israel signed the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994, which brought an end to the state of war between the two countries since the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

