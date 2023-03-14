The Israeli parliament has approved a bill limiting the Supreme Court's ability to overturn laws it deems unconstitutional - a key element of a judicial reform package that has fuelled weeks of protests.

The text was adopted just before 3 am (0100 GMT) on Tuesday morning by a vote of 61 to 52, though it will still need to be approved at second and third readings before becoming law.

The bill would also allow parliament, with just a simple majority, to override Supreme Court decisions striking down legislation and deny the court the right to review such a move.

Before the vote on that bill, politicians also approved in its first reading a separate one considerably limiting the chances of a prime minister being impeached.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose ruling coalition includes ultra-Orthodox and extreme-right parties, introduced its judicial reform package in January.

Handing politicians more power