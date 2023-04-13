Ahead of her two-nation visit to Latin America earlier this month, Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-Wen made a case for strengthening diplomatic ties with Guatemala and Belize. “External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to go on the world stage. We will be calm, self-confident, we will not submit but also not provoke.”

However, China considers Taiwan as part of its territory while Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Only 13 countries officially recognise Taiwan and the number is dwindling.

In March, another Latin American nation Honduras severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan amid reports of potential Chinese investment in the country.

Tsai’s visit to Guatemala and Belize and her subsequent trip to the US have drawn a sharp rebuke from Beijing which has not ruled out invading Taiwan the island by military force. China said this week’s three-day military drill that included “encircling” Taiwan should serve as a “serious warning” to the self-governing island and other foreign powers that do not subscribe to the one-China principle.

Lorenzo Maggiorelli, Professor of International Relations at the Pontifical Javeriana University in Bogota, notes during Tsai’s tenure, Taiwan lost “recognition of five Latin American countries during her mandate (Panama, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Honduras)”.

He explains that Taiwan’s “New Southbound Policy” under Tsai has focused more on expanding Taiwanese ties in the Asia-Pacific region than with Latin America in recent years, although she has tried to increase its cooperation with Latin American partners, “with mixed success.”

Maggiorelli tells TRT World that Tsai’s visit to Latin America “was an important message to reaffirm Taiwan’s bilateral ties with its remaining diplomatic allies”.

Alignments and realignments

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, Beijing has faced challenges in deeping ties with Latin America.

Maggiorelli argues it was “due to the region’s general alignment with US foreign policy and to a widespread anti-communist sentiment in most countries”.

As such, many Latin American countries held diplomatic ties with Taiwan until the US-China rapprochement in the late ’60s and Beijing’s admission into the UN in 1971.

“Even then, most Latin American countries waited for Washington to fully recognise Beijing (in 1979) to switch their diplomatic allegiance and fully recognise the PRC,” Maggiorelli explains.

After international condemnation of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, several countries switched back to recognise Taiwan as it advanced its democratisation process.

“It was only with China’s economic rise following its accession to the WTO (World Trade Organisation) in 2001 that the economic importance of holding diplomatic relations with Beijing became more important than any ideological consideration,” argues Maggiorelli.

This process helped to drive China’s subsequent engagement with Latin America.

Amid China’s growing footprint in Latin America, the world’s second-largest economy has invested over $130 billion in the region from 2005-2020, as Taiwan continued to vie with Beijing for allies.

“Taipei has tried and still tries to retain its diplomatic allies in the region through foreign aid. Nevertheless, China’s increased trade and investment relevance in the region made Taiwanese aid less and less important compared to the opportunities offered by Beijing,” explains Maggiorelli.

Taiwan’s “chequebook diplomacy” – the policy of using economic aid and investments to bolster bilateral relations – he says was successful with less developed Caribbean and Central American nations while more developed nations like Panama pivoted towards Beijing.

However, there are differences in the methods employed by China and Taiwan.

“Taiwanese cooperation is characterised by a transfer of resources and knowledge and, as such, resembles traditional Western-style foreign aid,” Maggiorelli says.

“Beijing’s cooperation, on the contrary, reflects a win-win approach that is more typical of South-South cooperation, where there must be a mutual benefit that small Caribbean islands can not easily offer,” he adds.