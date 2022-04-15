A recent study compares the accumulation of mutations across many animal species and aims to explore the role of these genetic changes in ageing and cancer.

A team of scientists from the Wellcome Sanger Institute discovered that even though there is a huge variation in lifespan and size, different animal species’ natural lives end with similar numbers of genetic changes.

What genomes were analysed?

The researchers sequenced these species: black-and-white colobus monkey, cat, cow, dog, ferret, giraffe, harbour porpoise, horse, human, lion, mouse, naked mole-rat, rabbit, rat, ring-tailed lemur and tiger.

What are somatic mutations, and what do they do?

Human genes acquire around 20 to 50 genetic changes per year – called somatic mutations. While most of these mutations will be innocuous, some of them can start a cell on the path to cancer or diminish the normal functioning of the cell.

What were the findings of the study?

The longer the lifespan of a species, the slower the rate at which mutations occur. This is in line with the enduring theory that somatic mutations play a role in ageing.

The authors write “Giraffe and naked mole-rat, for instance, have similar somatic mutation rates (99 and 93 substitutions per year, respectively), in line with their similar lifespans (80th percentiles: 24 and 25 years, respectively), despite a difference of around 23,000-fold in adult body mass.”

The authors go on to say “Similarly, cows, giraffes and horses weigh much more than an average human, and yet have somatic mutation rates that are several fold higher, in line with expectation from their lifespan but not their body mass.”

What does body mass have to do with it? What is Peto’s Paradox?

The authors of the study note that “there appears to be no correlation between body mass and cancer risk across species. This observation, known as Peto’s paradox, suggests that the evolution of larger body sizes is likely to require the evolution of stronger cancer suppression mechanisms.