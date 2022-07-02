A record 2,475 wrestlers are participating in this year's Kirkpinar, Türkiye's famous oil wrestling competition that has returned to the northwestern Edirne province for its 661st edition from July 1 to July 3.

Edirne municipality authorities have announced that tickets for the sporting event were sold out. This year's tournament is being held without any Covid-19 restrictions.

The festival is one of the world's oldest sports events. It has been held annually in the province since 1362, with wrestlers engaging in a physical and mental struggle without the use of any equipment.

It has different categories based on wrestlers' age and weight.

The competition will end with the contest to win the coveted golden belt.

Rich history