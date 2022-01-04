Palaeontologists suggest that a series of tracks on a public beach “point to the presence of large, long-necked dinosaurs in Wales over 200 million years ago”. They believe the tracks may have been made by a large sauropodomorph dinosaur, looking at their large size and shape.

In a paper published in Geological Magazine, they say the dinosaur footprints, called tracks if they are single and trackways if they are in a series, are the most likely explanation for a series of natural dents on the beach at Penarth, south of Cardiff.

The trackways were discovered by a member of the public, Kerry Rees, who alerted the Angela Marmont Centre in 2020, and a team of scientists from the UK and France – from Cardiff University, National Museum Wales, Natural History Museum, Liverpool John Moores University and the University of Lyon – collaborated in the research.

What are the takeaways from this discovery? Let’s explore together.

Not sedimentary structures but dinosaur tracks

The researchers write that the total exposed surface is about 50 metres long and two metres wide, and split into northern and southern sections by a small fault. They say they “interpret these impressions as tracks, rather than abiogenic sedimentary structures” because of the possession of “marked displacement rims” and their relationship to each other, with regularly spaced impressions forming what are considered to be trackways.

Not much is known about the dinosaurs that made the tracks

The track impressions are large, up to about 50 cm in length, but due to erosion and other natural causes, are poorly preserved, and “retain little information about track-maker anatomy”. The researchers believe the tracks originate from an early ancestor of the giant diplodocus, dating back to the Triassic Period, which began 252 million years ago and ended 201 million years ago, bookended by the Permian and Jurassic Periods.

Prof Paul Barrett, who researches dinosaurs at the National History Museum and co-authored the paper, says: “There are hints of trackways being made by individual animals, but because there are so many prints of slightly different sizes, we believe there is more than one trackmaker involved.

“These types of tracks are not particularly common worldwide, so we believe this is an interesting addition to our knowledge of Triassic life in the UK. Our record of Triassic dinosaurs in this country is fairly small, so anything we can find from the period adds to our picture of what was going on at that time.”

We don’t know exactly how many tracks there are

Because of erosion, and overprinting of tracks, the scientists say an accurate count of individual tracks is “difficult”. Yet they note that track density is “clearly high”, with more than 40 impressions on the southern surface and more than 60 impressions on the northern surface, “equating to approximately four tracks per square metre of exposed surface”.