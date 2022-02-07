A team of MIT chemical engineers say they have created “a new material that is stronger than steel and as light as plastic.”

The result of a feat that was once believed to be impossible, the material can easily be manufactured in large quantities.

The secret is in a novel polymerisation process that creates a two-dimensional polymer, which, according to a news release, self-assembles into sheets rather than forming one-dimensional, spaghetti-like chains.

This new material out of say, a Bond movie, or the laboratory of Bruce Wayne, could be used in technology such as “a lightweight, durable coating” for car parts and cell phones, or as “a building material for bridges or other structures,” says Michael Strano, the Carbon P. Dubbs Professor of Chemical Engineering at MIT and the senior author of the new study.

“We don’t usually think of plastics as being something that you could use to support a building, but with this material, you can enable new things,” he enthuses. “It has very unusual properties and we’re very excited about that.”

Two patents are already pending for the process used to generate the new polymer, which the researchers discussed in a paper published in Nature journal on February 2, 2022. MIT postdoc Yuwen Zeng is the lead author of the study.

Researchers say that the new material is between four and six times more resistant to deformation than bulletproof glass and twice as much strength is needed to break it than steel. Even though the new material has all these wondrous qualities, it is only one sixth as dense as steel.

Matthew Tirrell, dean of the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago, says that the new technique “embodies some very creative chemistry to make these bonded 2D polymers.”

“An important aspect of these new polymers is that they are readily processable in solution, which will facilitate numerous new applications where high strength to weight ratio is important, such as new composite or diffusion barrier materials,” adds Tirrell, who was not involved in the study.