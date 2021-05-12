Timber is an annual festival in the UK, to be held on July 2-4, 2021 this year, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival is a collaboration between the UK’s National Forest Company and Wild Rumpus, “a social enterprise producing large scale outdoor arts events, most often in wild natural landscapes.”

Timber will aim to create a “first ever forest soundmap of the world” thanks to submissions from participants all around the world. Timber has asked people from all walks of life to record and submit sounds of the forest.

“We invite you to visit your local forest or woodland, and record for us one minute of the sounds that you hear,” the Timber website beckons. “If you already have existing recordings of forests then we’d love to hear those too.”

According to the Timber website, “The sounds form an open source library, to be used by anyone to listen to and create from. Selected artists are responding to the sounds that you gather, creating music, audio, artwork or something else incredible, to be presented at Timber 2021.”

The festival site is in England, at Feanedock, a 70 acre woodland site on the Leicestershire/Derbyshire border and at the heart of the National Forest, near Ashby de la Zouch. It is located in the East Midlands region.

The festival organisers are confident that the limited number of attendees, capped at 5,000 for three days, as well as the large scale of the festival site will provide a safe environment that can be adjusted for social distancing should there be a need to do so.

Using the audio submission form, green space lovers from all around the world are encouraged to submit sounds from their neck of the woods. They are asked to upload a one minute sample, an MP3, WAV or M4A file-type, along with a photo of trees (not people) and the location of the recording, to the website.

The soundmap of all the recordings that are collected can be explored here. According to Timber, selected sounds will form the basis of new artworks by artists “responding to the sounds that are gathered, creating music, audio, artwork or something else incredible” to be presented at Timber 2021.