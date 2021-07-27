Zeytinburnu Medical Plants Garden is located in the old peninsula of Istanbul, on the European side. Featuring more than 700 plants, it offers visitors a breath of fresh air as well as knowledge about medicinal plants.

The Garden opened to the public in 2005. Tugce Agba, a biologist who has been working there for eight years, says it is spread over 14 decares and has plants in open air, a small zoo, as well as a greenhouse for non-native plants.

According to the book Medicinal Plants Garden, written by Prof. Dr. Kerim Alpınar, Turkey is home to more than 11,000 plants, of which 3,300 are endemic (i.e. native to the country), which is considered a rich heritage.

The plants on display are labeled with their Turkish, English and Latin names, but not much information is given about their specific medicinal use even if you were to scan their QR codes. This is to prevent misuse by visitors, the museum guide pamphlet informs. However, poisonous plants are labeled with a warning sign.

Agba tells TRT World that plant leftovers are used as natural fertilisers and that the caretakers try to avoid synthetic fertilisers and chemicals.

“The best time to visit our garden,” Agba says, “is from May to mid-July, when most of the flowers are in bloom.” Annual plants start to fade after that window, while perennials are as vibrant as ever.