Turkey’s iconic Ephesus Theatre will reopen its doors for art-lovers following a three-year break due to restoration works and the coronavirus pandemic.

The ancient theatre will host the 4th International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival between August 24 and September 3.

In 2003, the Turkish Culture Ministry reduced the activities in the ancient theatre due to static problems and restoration works. In 2018, the theater was completely closed for concerts and performances.

It will re-open its doors on August 24, with Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata.

Ephesus Theater will host three different international events between August 24 and September 3 as part of the festival.

The over 2,300 year-old theater, which has a seating capacity of approximately 24,000 people, will host a maximum of 2,400 - 2,500 people at each event due to measures taken against coronavirus.

Ephesus, previously an ancient Greek city, and later a major Roman settlement near present-day Selcuk in the coastal Izmir province, boasts a rich cultural heritage dating back to 6,500 BC.

Priority is safety

Cengiz Topal, director of the Ephesus Archaeological Museum, told Anadolu Agency that the ancient building is among the largest open-air theaters in the Turkish heartland Anatolia and was of great importance during ancient times.