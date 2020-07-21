Shortly after Libya’s “Arab Spring” erupted in 2011, France spearheaded Operation Harmattan, which led to Muammar Gaddafi’s ouster.

Five years later, reports surfaced about three French soldiers losing their lives amid a special forces operation in Libya.

Ever since then, all observers of the Libyan civil war have recognised France as one of the major state-backers of warlord Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

Yet Paris has had to pay a price for its Libya foreign policy. French support for the LNA has isolated France from NATO and the European Union (EU)’s dominant members on the Libyan issue.

Aside from Greece, which is mostly a spectator to Libya’s civil war, France is alone within NATO and the EU in terms of siding with Libya’s eastern power centre against the UN-recognised and Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

France’s conduct in Libya has fueled significant problems with two fellow NATO countries: Italy, and, even more so, Turkey.

Angering Rome and Ankara

Italy has pursued its own interests in Libya that directly clash with France’s agenda. Of all EU members, Italy has most objected to France’s pro-LNA policies given the destabilising impact of Haftar’s efforts to “liberate” all of Libya through brute force.

A major factor shaping Italy’s perspective on Libya is Rome’s interest in restricting the arrival of migrants and refugees coming from Africa. To achieve this goal, Italy has sought to promote ceasefires in Libya that require working with all parties, not supporting an LNA offensive aimed at overthrowing the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

Many Italians believe the French are busy playing a destabilising role in Libya which Italy has to pay for in various ways, including the challenges and burdens of hosting more refugees.

Among NATO’s 30 members, Turkey is the angriest at France for its Libya policies. As the only power to ensure the GNA’s survival through direct military intervention, Turkey is, by far, the GNA’s most important external ally. France’s harsh rhetoric against Turkey, in which Paris has condemned Ankara for violating the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Libya, has harmed bilateral relations which already suffered from France’s arming and training of the YPG, which is the Syrian arm of the PKK terror organisation.

In fact, earlier this month, France withdrew from NATO’s naval operation in the Mediterranean. As Jonathan Fenton-Harvey wrote, this decision resulted from French “antagonism towards Turkey for effectively thwarting its regional geopolitical interests.”

From the Turkish perspective, France’s efforts to try to slam Turkey by raising this issue of Libya’s arms embargo while remaining silent on the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s arming of Haftar's militias in Libya highlights how Paris is entirely unprincipled regarding the Libyan conflict, and guilty of turning a blind eye to Haftar’s war crimes.