The Smithsonian’s Recovering Voices (RV) initiativewas founded in 2009. It is “a collaborative program of the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of the American Indian, and the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage that partners with communities around the world to revitalise and sustain endangered languages and knowledge.” The initiative will host a monthly film-screening series which, in its sixth annual presentation, will be screened virtually this year. The Mother Tongue Film Festival “celebrates the vital relationship between language, culture and the power of storytelling.”

Featuring 45 films in 39 languages from all over the world, the festival “opens on the United Nations’ International Mother Language Day, February 21, and runs through May.”

“The Mother Tongue Film Festival helps people to understand that language matters not just because it is how we express ourselves and understand each other, but because it helps us build and sustain relationships,” says Joshua A. Bell, curator of globalisation at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and co-director of the festival.

Amalia Cordova, festival co-director and Latinx digital curator at the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, adds that “Mother tongue has to do more with connection than expertise or language proficiency. ‘Mother’ is about affiliation—where you come from.”

In previous years, the festival was presented in the form of in-person screenings “across the Smithsonian, around Washington DC, and in venues at Indigenous events around the country.” The sixth iteration of the annual event “breaks with convention” and can be screened online by global audiences, giving them “access to films and filmmakers from over 25 regions”.