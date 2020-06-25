Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror’s last portrait in private hands: sold!
POLITICS
5 MIN READ
Sultan Mehmed the Conqueror’s last portrait in private hands: sold!A portrait of Mehmed II, known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet to Turks, surpasses previous estimates selling for over a million dollars. The oil painting has been purchased by Istanbul Municipality,
A portrait of Sultan Mehmed II that is thought to be painted by Italian artist Gentile Bellini is shown by head of Islamic and Indian art department Sara Plumbly at auction house Christie's in London, England on June 16, 2020. / AA
June 25, 2020

A portrait of an Ottoman sultan has sold for $1,172,803.50 (935,250 GBP) at Christie’s auction house in London, UK. The portrait of Sultan Mehmed II, known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet in Turkish, was expected to fetch between $501,600 to $752,400 (400,000 to 600,000 GBP).

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has tweeted that the Istanbul Municipality has purchased the oil painting.

The portrait, according to Christie’s, is the product of the workshop of Gentile Bellini of Venice, circa 1429-1507. It is an oil on panel portrait and is 33.4cm in height and 45.4 cm in width. It is the last one to remain in private hands, says Christie’s.

Sultan Mehmed II (1432-1481) is known as ‘Fatih’ (‘the Conqueror’ in Turkish) as he is the ruler who conquered Istanbul from the Byzantine Empire on May 29, 1453, at the age of 21.

Christie’s Islamic & Indian Art Department Head Sara Plumbly told Anadolu Agency that the work, part of the auction “Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds Including Oriental Rugs and Carpets”, is unsigned.

Plumbly continued to say that the second figure portrayed alongside Mehmed II is unknown.

“We don't know who this other figure is. There have been a few suggestions –– for instance, one of his three sons. But that does not seem to fit precisely how he is depicted in terms of the age that one of the sons would have been at the time. Some others suggest he might be a European dignitary. He is sort of clean-shaven. He does not have the beard you might expect from an Ottoman man.”

According to Plumbly, it is not very common to find another figure next to the sultan in Ottoman portraiture on the same scale.

“If you have another figure, he should be either a very important person or someone from the royal family.”

Plumbly said that a significant detail about the work is that it was one of the only three portraits made during the time of Mehmed II.

Recommended

According to press materials by Christie’s, the portrait offered in the auction “documents the fascinating interaction between the East and the West in the late-fifteenth century, represented through the sitter besides Sultan Mehmed II, as he could be European, possibly a Venetian merchant or a diplomat and the geo-political times, in which the double-portrait was painted.”

Ten years after the conquest of Constantinople, the Ottoman Empire and the Venetian Republic declared war in July 1463. Once the war was over in 1479, the Ottoman sultan requested, Christie’s notes, that the republic send a painter who knew “how to make portraits”, along with a sculptor and a bronze founder to visit the Ottoman court.

The honor fell to Gentile Bellini, who, coming from an artistic family, had already proven himself to be a master painter with his work at Palazzo Ducale.

Bellini left the Venetian Republic to travel to the Ottoman Empire on September 3, 1479. There isn’t much documentation as to his time in Istanbul outside of anecdotes. 

According to Christie’s, “[Mehmed the Conqueror] appears to have kept the painter and his two assistants who accompanied him busy with commissions.”

AA reports that the other famous painting of Mehmed the Conqueror was produced by Bellini and has been in the collection of the National Gallery in London. The portrait, Christie’s says, “employed a more fashionable style, depicting the sitter [Mehmed the Conqueror] in three-quarter-profile.”

AA says that while Mehmed II is known best for the conquest of Constantinople, which became the seat of the Ottoman Empire, in subsequent years the sultan also “ensured ensured Ottoman control over Serbia, Morea and Trebizond (modern Trabzon) in the northern region of modern Turkey as well as Bosnia, Albania and some Anatolian (central Turkish) territories.”

Mehmed the Conqueror conducted over two dozen military campaigns during his reign and added large swathes of territories to the Ottoman Empire, increasing control to over 2.2 million square kilometres.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron