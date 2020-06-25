A portrait of an Ottoman sultan has sold for $1,172,803.50 (935,250 GBP) at Christie’s auction house in London, UK. The portrait of Sultan Mehmed II, known as Fatih Sultan Mehmet in Turkish, was expected to fetch between $501,600 to $752,400 (400,000 to 600,000 GBP).

The mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, has tweeted that the Istanbul Municipality has purchased the oil painting.

The portrait, according to Christie’s, is the product of the workshop of Gentile Bellini of Venice, circa 1429-1507. It is an oil on panel portrait and is 33.4cm in height and 45.4 cm in width. It is the last one to remain in private hands, says Christie’s.

Sultan Mehmed II (1432-1481) is known as ‘Fatih’ (‘the Conqueror’ in Turkish) as he is the ruler who conquered Istanbul from the Byzantine Empire on May 29, 1453, at the age of 21.

Christie’s Islamic & Indian Art Department Head Sara Plumbly told Anadolu Agency that the work, part of the auction “Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds Including Oriental Rugs and Carpets”, is unsigned.

Plumbly continued to say that the second figure portrayed alongside Mehmed II is unknown.

“We don't know who this other figure is. There have been a few suggestions –– for instance, one of his three sons. But that does not seem to fit precisely how he is depicted in terms of the age that one of the sons would have been at the time. Some others suggest he might be a European dignitary. He is sort of clean-shaven. He does not have the beard you might expect from an Ottoman man.”

According to Plumbly, it is not very common to find another figure next to the sultan in Ottoman portraiture on the same scale.

“If you have another figure, he should be either a very important person or someone from the royal family.”

Plumbly said that a significant detail about the work is that it was one of the only three portraits made during the time of Mehmed II.