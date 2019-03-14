Three Saudi women's rights activists whose arrests last year have been condemned worldwide are being honoured by PEN America.

Nouf Abdulaziz, Loujain al Hathloul and Eman al Nafjan have won the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award, the literary and human rights organisation announced on Thursday.

The award was established in 1987 and is given to writers imprisoned for their work, with previous recipients coming from Ukraine, Egypt and Ethiopia among other countries.

In custody for working to "undermine the security" of the kingdom, Abdulaziz, Hathloul and Nafjan have openly opposed such government policies as a ban on women driving and the restriction of women's travel, education and other rights without approval from a male guardian.

Nafjan is a blogger and linguistics professor who has written for The Guardian and CNN among other publications.

Hathloul was a prominent opponent of the driving ban, lifted shortly after her arrest last year, and was previously also arrested in 2014 and detained for 73 days.

Abdulaziz is a journalist and blogger who has written for years about human rights violations.

On Wednesday, Hathloul and Nafjan were among those at a closed-door hearing in Riyadh, according to Amnesty International. Reporters were not allowed in.

The PEN award comes at a time of international outrage at Saudi Arabia and at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, especially after the Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in October 2018 by Saudi agents at the country's consulate in Istanbul.

Last week, the United Nations Human Rights Council denounced Saudi Arabia's "continuing arrests and arbitrary detentions of human rights defenders."