On the morning of July 26, Arif Ayaz Parrey, a Delhi-based science magazine editor, got logged out of his Facebook account while talking to a friend. He received a message saying: "Your account has been disabled. If you have any concerns, you can visit our FAQ page."

Parrey clicked on the link to the Frequently Asked Questions, and was led to a page listing Facebook's community standards. He felt that he hadn't violated any of them. Later, he realised the social media giant had pinned it on one issue — Kashmir, a land divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety.

"I wasn't allowed to post or share anything for the next 24 hours. It was frustrating," Parrey told TRT World in a phone interview.

Parrey, besides his personal page, managed the Kashmir Solidarity Network – a Facebook group for human rights in Indian-administered Kashmir. The accounts of a Kashmiri academic and a filmmaker, who also ran the page, were suspended around the same time.

They posted about how the Indian armed forces allegedly violated human rights while confronting civil unrest. It had broken out over the killing of a 21-year-old armed rebel, Burhan Wani, in Kashmir. While many Kashmiris regarded Wani as a freedom fighter, the Indian Government described him as a terrorist.

For Parrey, censoring news on Kashmir was a sinister move. Facebook wasn't just removing photographs or videos that were violent or pornographic – it had gotten political.

Sanjay Kak, the filmmaker, feels Facebook's motive was to block commentary emanating from Kashmir since it had begun to "affect public opinion in India, rescuing Kashmir from the darkness to which it had been consigned for many decades."

Facebook acts as a bridge between Kashmiris and the outside world. Activists are quick to respond to the news which is either aired on TV or published in the mainstream Indian press with an intent to misrepresent Kashmir.

Kak believes that posts on Facebook had begun to "hurt the position" of the Indian state over Kashmir.

"When images, reports, video, audio starts seeping out – despite the massive communications curfew, mind – these troopers (Indian media) don't just look ill informed, they begin to look like liars, and their agendas are revealed," he said.

Though Industry observers recognise the upside of Facebook censorship – for instance, blocking graphically violent or adult content – they are familiar with its downside too.

"I have two broad observations: Facebook does not have its own editorial policies which applies to its users," Eric Goldman, a professor of law at Santa Clara University in California told TRT World. "And Facebook has struggled with political activities in foreign countries."

For people like Kak and Parrey, news articles on Kashmir have a deep historical context of perpetual police atrocities – juvenile detentions, denial of court trials, imposition of draconian laws – that have inflamed Kashmiris, making them hostile towards India.

The conflict is rooted in the creation of India and Pakistan in 1947. Back then, Kashmir was an independent domain. But both the nations moved to take over the territory, dividing it into two parts with a de facto border called the Line of Control.

The UN called for a referendum on Kashmir's status which was never held.

Frustrated by the stalemate, an armed uprising against India began in 1987. India refused to budge from the position that Kashmir is an integral part of its territory, stating a precondition that if ever a referendum were to be held, Pakistan should first withdraw its troops from the Line of Control.