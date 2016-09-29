A German woman who was kidnapped in war-ravaged Syria in 2015 and gave birth while in captivity escaped with her baby to Turkey on Wednesday, the German foreign ministry said.

"The German woman and her baby who was born while she was held hostage are in good condition considering the circumstances," the ministry said in a statement.

Without identifying the two, the ministry said the mother and child were now under the care of German consular officials and members of the German federal police in Turkey.

The woman was a freelance journalist who had worked for Munich's Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily and broadcaster NDR, said the German mass circulation newspaper Bild.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Germany, a non-profit group, welcomed the news.

"This case shows again the incalculable dangers to which journalists are continually exposed in the Syrian war," said Christian Mihr, the group's director.

Mihr termed it important that most German media outlets purposely avoided writing about and sensationalising the case.

"The German government is relieved about the outcome of this case given the extremely difficult overall situation in Syria," the ministry said.