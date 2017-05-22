​SHARQAT/TAL AFAR, Iraq — A burst of bullets, fired by Daesh members who are sheltered on the Tigris River eastern bank, suddenly hits the defensive positions of the local brigade in the town of Sharqat. They are positioned 260 kilometres northwest of Baghdad and 80 kilometres south of Mosul.

Crouched behind 50-centimetre high sandbags on the opposite bank of the river, a mere 500 metres away from the enemy, Wahida Mohamed yells at her men: "No light weapons, only heavy ones." At the same time, she presses a radio against the black hijab covering her ear to communicate with the Iraqi Air Force.

Better known as Um Hanadi, the 39-year-old woman joined the paramilitary forces of Hashd al Shaabi shortly after Daesh proclaimed an Islamic caliphate in the country. With her husband, she founded the brigade known as the "Martyrs of Sharqat".

"I created this brigade with my second husband to fight the terrorists. My husband was then killed by Daesh in early 2016," Um Hanadi says.

"That day," she adds, "he asked me to protect the military compound we had recently recaptured from Daesh, and went on to the front line. He died there and I still regret that I didn't follow him," surrendering momentarily to her emotions as a tear slides down her cheek.

Since his death, she is the sole commander of the 70 men who make up the brigade.

Um Hanadi became a celebrity in the region, renowned not for her humanity but for her ferocity towards the enemy, after pictures showing her holding the freshly severed heads of Daesh members went viral on social media.

"I've also cooked them," she tells TRT World. "I did it to show them that I do not respect them as human beings."

While the militiamen point and shoot at the enemy with PKT machine guns, an Iraqi army helicopter drops a bomb on the Daesh position. A column of smoke rises towards the sun-filled sky, silencing all the men on the frontline. But not their commander.

"Don't leave your positions!" Um Hanadi shouts firmly.

In Salaheddin province, Sharqat fell under Daesh's control in June 2014, along with nearly one-third of the country. There were fears that Baghdad would be the next to fall. With US support​, the Iraqi army freed the town last September. It was a prelude to the offensive on the group's de facto capital, in eastern Mosul. Since then, Iraqi coalition forces have moved on to the last main Daesh bastion in the country, and her brigade has remained in control of the territory. Civilians, meanwhile, have gradually returned from camps where they have been displaced during the offensive.

Holding a nine-millimetre Beretta handgun in a holster under her left arm, she tells me to look at her mobile phone, which she holds in her other hand. She slides through many pictures of dead children: some are lying in puddles of blood, while others are still in their beds. The night before, Daesh commandos had snuck into the northern suburbs, slaughtering seven people as they lay sleeping in their homes.

"They crossed the river at night and then fled," she explains.

Her past life

In her previous life, Um Hanadi worked for the interior ministry — even during the previous regime of Saddam Hussein. Her first husband had been a colleague of hers there, but he was killed by militia shortly after the collapse of the regime, she believes. Her two brothers and father, all police officers while Saddam was in power, were also all targeted and killed by hardline groups in the aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq. (TRT World was unable to independently verify the details of the killing of her family members).

"Once we called them ‘Al Qaeda' and today ‘Daesh,' but they are all terrorists," the woman tells TRT World.

What is Hashd al Shaabi?

Hashd al Shaabi, which means Popular Force in Arabic and is also known as the Popular Mobilisation Units (PMU), was officially formed by the Iraqi interior ministry in mid-2014 to deal with the emerging threat posed by Daesh. However, it was originally set up as the Popular Mobilisation Committee (PMC) in 2003​ by Iraq's then-prime minister Nouri al Maliki to absorb the various Shia forces of the Al Badr Organisation, established in 1982 as the Iran-officered military wing of the Iran-based Shia Islamic Party.

Today, Hashd al Shaabi is led by Jamal Jaafar Mohammed, better known by his nom de guerre Abu Mahdi al Mohandis, a former Al Badr commander accused of having masterminded the attack on the US Embassy in Kuwait in 1983. He is also regarded as the right-hand man of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard-affiliated Quds Force. The complex umbrella group includes at least 60,000 fighters, and is fraught with internal divisions.

The Iraqi conflict was triggered by the 2003 US invasion. Iraqi Shia, long sidelined under Saddam, came to increasingly dominate Iraq's political life, with US backing. Sunni were marginalised, and many former Ba'athists took up arms to fight the occupation.

In a country where sectarianism between Sunni and Shia has become so prevalent, Um Hanadi is unusual in how she perceives Iraq's recent history.

"I am a Sunni. But before that, I am an Iraqi nationalist," Um Hanadi told TRT World, pointing to the emblem of the Iraqi army's intelligence department pinned on her black uniform.

"I am not like our politicians in Baghdad who discuss politics sitting on their armchairs. When Daesh emerged, only Al Sistani took action," she argues, referring to the "Sufficiency Jihad" fatwa that the Iraqi top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, issued on June 2014 to call on volunteers to fight Daesh.

"In Hashd al Shaabi there are Sunnis, Shia, Christians, Yazidis, Assyrians, Turkmen and even Kurds. Because beyond our religious differences, we are one hand against Daesh," she adds.

At this point, Mohamed Abdul Aziz, one of her two personal bodyguards, intervenes: "I am also a Sunni and Hashd al Shaabi was the only chance I had to fight Daesh, after the Iraqi Army refused me." (Aziz had attempted to join the Iraqi Army to fight Daesh, but was turned down).