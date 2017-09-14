Syria's eastern oil-rich Deir Ezzor province is increasingly falling under the control of Rusian-backed Syrian regime forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Up until recently Daesh controlled most of the province, with the exception of a part of the capital Deir Ezzor city, where the Syrian regime forces had been besieged for the past three years.

But that changed last week when Syrian regime forces coming in from the west broke the siege, with the help of Russian air strikes.

As Syrian regime forces celebrated linking up with the troops in the provincial capital, the US-backed SDF have also turned their attentions to the province.

The SDF's Deir Ezzor Military Council on Saturday announced the launch of an operation to drive Daesh out of northern and eastern parts of Deir Ezzor province at a press conference in the village of Abu Fas in Al Hasakah province.

The same day, US Combined Joint Task Force released a statement welcoming the operation by the Syrian Arab Coalition to clear the Khabur River Valley of Daesh.

The SAC is a loose coalition of Arab militants that are part of the SDF. The major part and the lead of the SDF consists of YPG.

The statement also said that the US-led coalition would support the SAC during the Khabur River Valley offensive, north of Deir Ezzor city.

The Khabur River enters Deir Ezzor province from the northeast and joins the Euphrates River about 50 kilometres south of Deir Ezzor city.

The head of the Deir Ezzor Military Council, Ahmed Abu Kholed, who made the statement said: “The first step is to free the eastern bank of the Euphrates and the areas Islamic State (Daesh) still holds.”

Abu Kholed would not say whether there were plans to advance on Deir Ezzor city itself. “We don’t know how the battles will go after this,” he said.

He said SDF fighters did not expect clashes with Syrian regime forces, but if fired upon “we will respond.”

Regime forces trying to cross the river