Seeking to win Saudi Arabia's agreement to a UN investigation into alleged war crimes in Yemen, the Netherlands revised a proposed resolution late on Thursday, the eve of a crucial vote that will determine if there is tough outside scrutiny of Yemen's war.

The Dutch revision submitted to the UN Human Rights Council, circulated just in time for debate on Friday morning, called for an "international eminent group of experts" to carry out an inquiry.

The earlier version had asked for an "international commission of inquiry," the gold standard for UN human rights investigations since a landmark report by a UN commission of inquiry into North Korea in 2014.

It was not immediately clear if the call for an eminent group of experts would be accepted by Saudi Arabia, which has in previous years convinced the UN Human Rights Council that an internal Yemeni investigation is more appropriate.

Saudi Arabia and its allies have been bombing the Houthi rebels in Yemen since they seized much of the country's north in 2015.

Statement from Paris

UN human rights chief Zeid Raad Al Hussein has pleaded with the council's 47 member countries to launch an independent investigation into the war, which has killed thousands, ruined the economy and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

Riyadh says the coalition is fighting terrorists and supporting Yemen's legitimate government, but Zeid's office has said Saudi-led air strikes cause the majority of civilian casualties.

A panel set up by the Saudi-led coalition to investigate civilian casualties found its air strikes were largely justified.

The last-minute Dutch amendment came after France, not currently a member of the council, pushed for a compromise.

"We are working in particular to narrow positions on the international dimension of the investigation mechanism on the violation of human rights committed in Yemen," French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne told reporters.