Iraqi forces continue to capture positions in and around Kirkuk in their bid to take control of the city after a controversial independence referendum took place last month in areas under the control of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

The oil-rich Kirkuk in northern Iraq has been under Kurdish control since 2014, and has been at the center of heated debates since the KRG announced an independence referendum in July.

Although Kirkuk was included in last month’s referendum, it is a “disputed region” that is not part of the semi-autonomous region that constitutionally forms part of the KRG territories.

According to the Iraqi constitution, a referendum should have been held in 2007 in Kirkuk to determine the province’s status.

But it never happened.

The KRG’s Peshmerga forces took control of the region when they defeated Daesh in 2014.

Analysts say the establishment of an independent Kurdish state in northern Iraq would not be possible without the control of Kirkuk, which holds about 10 percent of Iraq’s total oil reserves.

As such, it is a critical area claimed by both the Iraqi central government and the KRG, which declared a pro-independence victory there. It did this despite boycotts from the Turkmen and Arab communities of the city.

In addition to the oil resources, the ethnic and religious diversity of Kirkuk, which is home to Kurds, Turkmen, Arabs, Assyrians, and Christians means that a variety of political views and alliances are present there, further complicating the situation on the ground.

The Iraqi army was able to take control of Kirkuk earlier this week, including key oilfields, and the military base which is home to the US special forces as well. The operation to take over the contested areas was for the most part unopposed apart from some clashes that were reported between the parties south of Kirkuk.

Kirkuk, which has long been a political flashpoint in Iraq, was seen to be the center for conflict between the Iraqi central government and the KRG, after several statements from each side.

Here’s how the events leading to the relatively takeover of Kirkuk unfolded.

Referendum held in the KRG

The highly controversial independence referendum in the KRG-controlled areas was held on September 25 this year. Although independence is an overarching goal for much of the Kurdish population in northern Iraq, some Kurdish groups in the region thought the timing of the referendum was problematic.

Some Kurdish leaders also questioned the intentions of KRG president Masoud Barzani, whom they believed pushed for the referendum in a pragmatic manoeuvre to deal with his declining popularity and garner support during a period of increasing strains among the various parties in the KRG.

Among the parties that did not voice direct support for the referendum at first, but later supported it was the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which is a traditional rival of Barzani’s KDP and has its own Peshmerga forces.

Not only did the PUK question the timing of the referendum, it was also wary of the referendum taking places in disputed areas traditionally under PUK control, including Kirkuk.

In the end, the referendum took place in Kirkuk, but was boycotted by the Turkmen and Arab communities.

PUK calls for dialogue with Baghdad

After the results of the referendum, which had ended with an overwhelming yes vote, were announced, the Iraqi government gave the KRG three days to hand over control of the airports and border crossings under its control, or face an embargo.

The Iraqi government was joined by Turkey and Iran in conducting military drills at crossing point along their borders with KRG-controlled territory.

As tensions between the central government and Barzani's KDP party continued to simmer, the new PUK leader, and son of the late Jalal Talabani, Bafel Talabani called for cooperation with Baghdad. He also said the Kurdish-headed Kirkuk Provincial Council could be dissolved to preserve the peace.

The PUK, unlike the KDP, traditionally has good relations with both Baghdad and Tehran.

“I now call for unconditional negotiation with Baghdad using the constitutional law written under the guidance of Mam Jalal [Jalal Talabani]. This way we can guarantee the rights of our people ... with the support of the international community,” he said on October 12.

He added that the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi forces were “on the specter of war. A war we do not need, a war we do not want.”

This sentiment was echoed by Hero Ahmad, the wife of Jalal Talabani, who is a very influential and well respected figure within the PUK.

“The phase of the referendum and its results had passed. Let’s begin a new phase for the sake of our land and our people, and this could be done in dialogue with Baghdad to solve all the problems between Baghdad and the Region in accordance to the [Iraqi] constitution and its results,” she said.

As the central government's warnings increased, thousands of Kurdish Peshmerga, primarily from the PUK, were stationed around Kirkuk. An additional 6,000 were transferred to the region, according to Kosrat Rasul, vice president of the KRG and the first deputy secretary general of the PUK.

According to Hicran Kazanci, the Iraqi Turkmen Front's (ITF) representative in Turkey, about 1,000 KDP Peshmerga were also transferred to Kirkuk.

The KRG’s Security Council expressed alarm late last Thursday at what it called a significant Iraqi military buildup south of Kirkuk, ”including tanks, artillery, Humvees and mortars.”

“These forces are approximately 3 km (1.9 miles) from Peshmerga forces. Intelligence shows intentions to take over nearby oilfields, airport and military base,” it said in a statement.

Kurdish security sources later said that the Peshmerga had shifted their defense lines by 3 km (1.9 miles) to 10 km south of Kirkuk to reduce the risk of clashes with Iraqi forces, which then moved into some of the vacated positions without incident.

Start of the Kirkuk operation