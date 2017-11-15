COX’S BAZAR / KUTUPALONG REFUGEE CAMP, Bangladesh – The number of Rohingya Muslims who have fled from Myanmar across the border to Bangladesh has now passed 600,000 people after the Myanmar armed forces responded to attacks in late August. According to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), 60 percent of the Rohingya Muslims who have crossed the border are children.

The treatment of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar was described by a top United Nations diplomat in September as the world's "fastest developing refugee emergency" and a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing."

“We ran away because the military killed, raped and tortured many of us. There were 5,000 in our group but only about 2,000 could make it to Bangladesh, the rest were killed or disappeared,” said Muneera Begam, a 24-year-old Rohingya woman who suffered permanent damage in one eye while fleeing her village.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) released a drone video shot on October 18 showing thousands of Rohingya Muslims crossing the Nad River into southern Bangladesh. It shows the extent of the exodus, with crowds stretching for kilometres.

“Basically they are coming in tired, they need our priority assistance right away. They need water, shelter, food obviously, medicine and nutrition,” said Jean-Jacques Simon, head of communication for UNICEF Bangladesh.

The government of Bangladesh has said it will build 6,000 separate shelters for Rohingya children. And UNICEF has set up special areas in the camp, reserved for children.