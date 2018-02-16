After the NATO-backed uprisings that ousted Muammar Gaddafi from power in 2011, Libya plunged into a civil war that has wrecked the economy and left its population caught between rival governments, armed alliances and militias divided along political, religious, regional and business lines competing for power.

In July, the UN announced that it would help organise elections in 2018 as a route to a “peaceful and inclusive end to the transition phase”. But in such a fragmented and turbulent context, is it realistic to expect a political solution to the conflict through elections?

What does the election hope to achieve?

Holding elections is seen as a way to reconcile rival factions and to relaunch a political transition that could break the political deadlock in the country. UN Special Envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame has called elections the “best way to separate the competitors".

“Several factors have led to a systemic deadlock in Libya,” Libya researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), Emrah Kekilli told TRT World. “Thus, Ghassan Salame and most segments of society see the elections as the only solution.”

Gaddafi's son is running in the election

Since the announcement of the elections, the spokesman of the Gaddafi family stated that Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam Gaddafi, would run in the elections. Gaddafi, who was under arrest until the passage of a recent amnesty law, is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for allegations of crimes against humanity.

Eastern Libya’s strongman and general of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar also hinted that he may run.

Despite the speculations about the support that these potential candidates may have, experts familiar with Libya say it is too early to make predictions about the race.

“When talking about Libya, it is too early to say who in the political arena will win or lose or gain a certain amount of votes, because in the previous elections [there was such a low turnout]. So first, there needs to be a high voter turnout, over 50 percent,” Emrullah Isler, Turkey’s Special Envoy to Libya told TRT World.

“There are many parties and political movements, but we need to wait to see how much support they will get.”

“The elections may have the positive effect that we will see how much support [actors like Haftar] actually get.”

Why haven’t elections worked in the past?

Libya last held elections in 2014 with a voter turnout of only 630,000. But the results were disputed and actually led to an escalation of the armed conflict that resulted in rival governments being declared in Tobruk in eastern Libya and Tripoli in western Libya.

“The elections in 2014 were held in a context of conflict and there was a very low voter turnout," said Kekilli. “But did the Zeiden government that emerged from [the 2012] elections achieve any sort expected outcomes? No.”

“Since the 2014 elections, we’ve seen a deepening of the crisis in several areas.”

Kekilli cited five major issues, including the continued stalling of major projects from the pre-revolution era: the security crisis and lack of a proper central army and police force; increasing economic problems; intensification of clashes between the various tribes, segments and cities; and finally the increased intervention and involvement from international actors.

“The parliament established after the [2012] parliamentary elections was viewed very positively and there was more societal consensus... and [at the time] the contentions between most of the actors hadn’t escalated into bloody clashes and, most importantly, international intervention was not at the level it’s at now,” said Kekilli.

“But due to the lack of action in the five areas I mentioned, the crisis has actually worsened. Now, we are going into elections in a much more chaotic context than before... so I’m not too hopeful that an election will solve these now-chronic issues.”

Then why did so many people register to vote?