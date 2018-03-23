A senior Russian official, who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity, said that Russia is taking very seriously the possibility of a US attack on the Syrian regime, and preparing for it. The official hasn’t given any details on any additional military deployments or on the timing.

In addition to a possible US attack, he said that the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been trying to cross the de-confliction line in Deir Ezzor, which has led to confrontations between the Russia-backed regime forces and the SDF.

The SDF is a YPG-led group, which was founded by the US in October 2015. The US has been co-operating with the YPG in Syria in its fight against Daesh since 2014, and the YPG has used the opportunity to consolidate its power in the areas where it defeated Daesh giving it control of nearly a quarter of Syria.

Russian-backed forces retaliating against the US-backed YPG in Deir Ezzor hasn't stopped Moscow from giving diplomatic support for the YPG’s political wing, the PYD, creating disputes with Turkey.

Russia’s push for ‘federalism in Syria’

During the Astana talks in January 2017, when Turkey had barred the PYD/YPG from participating, Russia invited various groups from Syria, including the PYD for a meeting about a draft constitution for Syria.

The document included a provision on “autonomy of Kurdish regions”.

The senior Russian diplomat told TRT World that Moscow proposed the draft constitution to see the reactions. And Russia still believes a federal system might be possible in Syria’s future “if the Syrian people agree with that kind of a governing system”.

When asked about the PYD’s representation in any of these federal ruling bodies, his answer was, “If the Syrian people want that, why not?”

Turkey strongly opposes any kind of YPG/PYD representation in Syria since it considers the group to be a direct threat to its national security. The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, a group designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years, killing more than 40,000 people, including civilians.

The draft constitution was not the last cause of dispute between the two countries. In November, Russia invited the PYD to the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi, which was also opposed by Turkey. “We cannot consider a terrorist gang with blood on its hands a legitimate actor,” Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in November. Turkey’s objection caused the meeting to be postponed to January, when the PYD wasn’t included. During the Sochi talks in late January, Iran, Russia, Turkey, the Syrian opposition and the regime agreed on establishing a constitutional committee. The names are set to be decided by Stefan De Mistura, the United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy for Syria.

Russia’s plans for federalism in Syria, and Turkey’s fight against the YPG, will be discussed on April 4, when Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Hassan Rouhani and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a trilateral meeting in Turkey.