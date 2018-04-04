Russia failed on Wednesday in its bid to take part in an investigation by the global chemical watchdog into last month's poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter.

"Unfortunately, we haven't been able to have two-thirds of the votes in support of that decision. A qualified majority was needed," Russian ambassador Alexander Shulgin told reporters.

"The proposal was about a double investigation led by Russia and the UK. The general director of the OPCW should be the mediator," he elaborated.

Britain and the United States were among those who voted against Moscow's proposal along with others who "followed suit, tightened by the EU and NATO discipline".

But Shulgin highlighted that Russia had won the support of Iran, as well as China and some African nations.

He stressed that out of the 41-member executive council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) a total of 23 countries had either voted in favour of the joint Russian-Iranian motion, or had abstained.

The "masks have been thrown off," he told a press conference at the Russian embassy in The Hague, after a day of tense talks.

Russia's approach to the OPCW came after a British laboratory said it had not proved that Russia manufactured a deadly nerve agent used to poison a former Russian spy.

Moscow had said it wanted to "address the situation around the allegations ... in regards to the incident in Salisbury."

On Tuesday, the British military facility analysing the nerve agent used on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, said it was not in a position to say where the substance had originated.

Putin hopes meeting to defuse row

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he hoped OPCW's meeting would put a "full stop" to the issue.

"We have raised 20 questions for discussion [at the meeting]. I hope that during this discussion a final line on what has happened will be drawn," Putin told a news conference during a visit to the Turkish capital Ankara.

Putin added he had been informed that the British military could not prove the substance was made in Russia.