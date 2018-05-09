World's largest humanitarian network urges more access to conflict areas
The 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies opened in Almaty on May 2, 2018.
Omer KablanOmer Kablan
May 9, 2018

The chief of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca has urged for more access to conflict zones.

Talking to TRT World, Rocca said that the organisation's role in humanitarian relief has become ever more important.

And that the Turkish Red Crescent has a very important role to play in regional humanitarian relief activities.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross and Red Crescent's European leaders have reaffirmed their support for all migrants regardless of status and have flagged improved transnational co-operation to ensure more consistent care and protection for people on the move.

This announcement came at the end of the 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which had brought together delegates from 54 countries and was held for the first time in Kazakhstan's Almaty city.

Speaking to TRT World, the vice president of the humanitarian group's European region, Kerem Kinik says that the world is going through a critical stage. And that conferences like this, help build a roadmap.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world’s largest humanitarian network and has approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide.

It was founded on the premise to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering.

There are 190 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies within the Movement.

A global humanitarian network, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has assisted those facing disaster, conflict, health and social problems since its creation in 1863.

It consists of 191 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and its emblems serve as protective and distinctive signs.

