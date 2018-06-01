Ahead of Turkey's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, four opposition parties have come together to fight against the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party and its ally, nationalist political group MHP. Now one of the decisive factors could be the country's Kurds. In previous elections, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) managed to extract most of its votes from Kurds.

Experts say that Kurdish voters have two options: One is to vote for the AK Party-led alliance and the other one is to vote for the HDP, which has its presidential candidate and many members in jail for alleged links to the PKK, considered a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK has been waging an armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than 30 years. The conflict has claimed 40,000 lives, including civilians.

But the PKK doesn't define the Kurdish people. The Kurds are essential to Turkish democracy since the country's constitution guarantees them equal rights. Between 2013-2015, the HDP and Erdogan-led AK Party engaged in a "Resolution Process," better-known as the peace process, with the aim to disarm the PKK and address the Kurdish grievances.

During the peace process, the AK Party government has allowed Kurdish language broadcasting, even launching a Kurdish language-based TV channel, TRT Kurdi as a public broadcaster under Turkish Radio Television (TRT). Ankara has also removed legal barriers to teach the Kurdish language in Turkey.

The peace talks, however, fell apart because the PKK violated the ceasefire agreement.

The HDP leader Selahattin Demirtas was imprisoned in late 2016 for alleged links to the PKK. It remains to be seen which side Turkey’s Kurds will vote for.

Since the Kurdish question continues to linger in several parts of the Middle East, including Turkey, we examine the origins of the Kurds and their social and political contributions to various states of the Middle East at different stages of history.

Where do the Kurds come from?

The Kurds have a long history, but their story is one that has not been written in great detail.

One of the indigenous people of the Middle East, the Kurds have been living for centuries mostly in the territories between two ancient rivers, the Euphrates and Tigris. They are described by some historians as nomadic Iranians or as a people indigenous to the Mesopotamian plains and highlands encompassing northern Syria, Iraq, southeastern Turkey and northwestern Iran.

More recent DNA research points to “multi-ethno-genetic-cultural mountain dweller civilisations, who contributed essentially to the cultivation of areas from eastern Anatolia to Zagros east.”

The language they speak, Kurdish, is considered a western Iranian branch of the Indo-European languages. The absence of a comprehensive written tradition prior to the 20th century and of a shared script between different Kurdish dialects explains in part why the history of the Kurds is less documented.

The strong tribal structure of the Kurds dates back centuries and still dominates the social fabric of the Kurdish people. Most Kurds converted to Islam during the Muslim Arab conquests in the Middle East in the 7th century and participated in Muslim empires. A majority of Kurds are Sunni Muslims.

After the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, Kurds mostly settled in Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria — in the confluence of the borders. However, there are also large Kurdish diasporas living in European countries.

Almost 10 percent of the Syrian population, 15-20 percent of the Turkish, 20 percent of the Iraqi, and 10 percent of the Iranian populations are Kurdish according to most estimates.

Nearly half the Kurds are living in Turkey. More than two million Kurds are located in Istanbul, which makes the Turkish metropolis the city with the largest Kurdish population in the world.

Are the Kurds the largest stateless nation?

Kurds have an estimated population of over 30 million people around the world.

It is often described as the largest stateless nation in the world; there are, however, stateless people with larger populations. The Tamils have about 64 million people, living mostly in the Indian subcontinent.

Is there much precedence for Kurdish statehood?

History does not favour Kurdish statehood. The history of the Middle East shows there are precedents for Arab, Persian and Turkish-dominated states.

The Umayyad and Abbasid caliphates were Arab-led and there had been Persian dynasties like Persians and Sassanids. Turks have also established a number of states via the Seljuk and Ottoman empires, conquering most of the Middle East.

The Kurds were incorporated into these empires. At best they organised into autonomous principalities, like the Marwanids in southern Turkey, northern Iraq and Armenia in the 11th century.

Saladin, the famous Muslim warrior and founder of the Ayyubid dynasty, was from a Kurdish family of fortune from northern Iraq. He unified the Muslim leadership against the Crusaders in the 12th century and is largely credited with the eventual eradication of the Crusaders from the Middle East.

But the sultanate was not Kurdish. The rank and file of the Ayyubid army was a mix of Turkish, Arabic and Kurdish contingencies, and Saladin himself started off in the service of the Seljuks.

Prior to the emergence of Kurdish political organisations in the 20th century, tribes in the Ottoman Empire’s Kurdish territories attempted several rebellions but were ultimately quelled.

But most commentators like Dr Martin van Bruinessen, think these rebellions, which were mostly rooted in regional and tribal disputes, demonstrate more tribal features than nationalistic aspirations.

Much of the Kurdish population lived in the Ottoman Empire during its reign. When the empire’s central power over distant provinces weakened in the late 19th century, Kurdish tribal leaders started lobbying for political leverage.

Following World War I, the British and French carved the Middle East a new map with artificial borders managed by political entities empowered with the mandate of the colonisers.