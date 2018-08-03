Panama's police service said on Thursday it has created a new unit dedicated to tackling violence against women across the country, which has recorded tens of thousands of cases of domestic violence in recent years.

The 200-officer squad is specially trained to respond "promptly" to gender-based crimes and to write up reports to avoid perpetrators escaping punishment through legal technicalities, Jacinto Gomez, the deputy director of the national police, said.

The country's National Women's Institute (INAMU) said two years of training had gone into the program.