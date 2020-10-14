Azerbaijani store owner Ibrahim Mammadov has bought a fabric press machine and began selling Turkish flags the moment the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict flared back up last month.

He says it could not have been a wiser investment.

Mammadov sells up to 100 of them a day in the second-largest city of Ganja as fighting between Azerbaijanis and ethnic Armenians rumbles on in the mountains hovering on the horizon.

Sales have been especially brisk since the western Azerbaijan city was hit last weekend by a missile that killed 10 civilians in the middle of the night.

"Everyone wants to buy a Turkish flag," Mammadov said.

"Everyone wants to hang a Turkish flag next to the Azerbaijani one."

Turkey's support to Azerbaijan

Strong pro-Turkish feelings have enveloped Azerbaijan since the latest bout of fighting broke out.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly thanked Turkey for support that analysts have described as a game-changing factor in the current conflict.

"We are ready to give all kinds of support to our Azerbaijani brothers and we would do this again," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed in a speech on Wednesday.

Strong cultural ties

Turkey and Azerbaijan share only a sliver of a land border – between eastern Turkey and the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

But the two countries have strong cultural links and their people can understand each other's languages without interpreters.

The enthusiasm Azerbaijanis display for the Turks appears mutual: hundreds have been driving around Istanbul in organised rallies and flying the two Muslim nations' flags since the latest occupied Karabakh hostilities resumed on September 27.

The phrase "one nation, two countries" has become the mantra of top politicians in both countries in the past weeks.