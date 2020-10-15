Armenia has once again hit civilians in western Azerbaijan causing fatalities and injuries as new fighting over the Armenia-occupied Karabakh enclave threatened to pitch the region into a humanitarian crisis.

The civilians were visiting a cemetery in the western city of Tartar when the Armenian attack struck, killing at least four civilians and injuring five others, Baku said on Thursday.

The new casualties raised the civilian death toll to at least 43 with over 218 wounded in the Armenian attacks that began on September 27.

Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijan have also rendered 1,592 houses, 79 apartments, and 290 public buildings unusable, officials said.

A ceasefire brokered less than a week ago between the South Caucasian rivals to enable them to swap detainees and the bodies has been derailed by continuous Armenian shelling on civilian areas, and Azerbaijan's retaliation.

'New bloodshed'

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter Armenia should "halt attempts to capture liberated territories back," and warned of "new victims and new bloodshed."

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said its army had retained an "operational advantage" along the line of contact with Nagorno-Karabakh, but that the situation in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil region remained tense.

The Azerbaijani prosecutor's office said two civilians were wounded by shelling in Aghdam.

On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani army liberated eight more villages from Armenian occupation.

The regions of Jabrayil and Hadrut, as well as more than 30 villages, had previously been liberated in Azerbaijan's operations.

The Armenian prosecutor general's office said Azerbaijani drones killed two soldiers in the Armenian region of Vardenis.

The self-declared administration in occupied Karabakh has reported the death of 604 troops since September 27.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conceded on Wednesday that Armenian soldiers have been forced to withdraw from frontline positions in the north and south, describing the situation as "very serious."