French prosecutors have slapped criminal conspiracy charges on former president Nicolas Sarkozy over his alleged used of Libyan cash for his 2007 election campaign.

The charge for "membership in a criminal conspiracy" was brought on Monday, the prosecutors told AFP.

It adds to charges lodged in 2018 of "passive corruption," "benefitting from embezzled public funds" and "illegal campaign financing" for which Sarkozy already faces trial.

Prosecutors suspect that Sarkozy and his associates received millions of euros from the regime of former strongman Muammar Gaddafi to help finance his election bid.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, has denied any wrongdoing, saying on his Facebook page on Friday that his "innocence had been tarnished" by the charges, without "even the slightest proof."

Suitcases full of cash

The latest charge, which can be appealed under French law, came after prosecutors interviewed the rightwing conservative for more than 40 hours over four days.

He said that during the questioning "I answered every question I was asked without ever being put in difficulty."