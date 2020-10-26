Lawyer and activist, Rana Dasgupta, is no stranger to death threats, persecution and a battery of cases filed against him, including charges of terrorism and treason.

As general secretary of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a Bangladeshi human rights group that works to unite the country's minorities, he still dreads the thought of facing a treason case filed against him back in 2001.

He was accused of supplying information about minority oppression to a British television channel.

“I spoke to Channel 4 of the UK. After the BNP-Jamaat coalition won election in 2001, serious violence erupted against the Hindu community in different parts of the country,” Dasgupta said.

There were reports of harassment of Hindus, including killings, rape, looting, and torture related to post-election violence. According to the book, “Hindu Deaths After 2001 election”, supporters of the BNP raped at least 10 Hindu females in the island district of Bhola and looted several Hindu houses.

The “Annual report on International religious freedom 2004,” said that 11 members of a Hindu family were burnt to death when arsonists set ablaze their home near the port city of Chittagong after the 2001 election.

“I spoke from my position as a minority right activist. Yet I was accused of working against the interest of my country," said Dasgupta, who is also a prosecutor at Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT).

He told this correspondent that in a predominantly Muslim country such as Bangladesh, Hindus are often looked upon with scepticism.

“Many people think [we] work for the interest of India, and if anything bad happens [to us] in Bangladesh, we will find our refuge in India,” he said.

“Anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments thus become synonymous to a large group of people here.”

Persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh

Dasgupta says the feeling of mistrust against the Hindus led to their systematic persecution and forced a large exodus of the religious group from Bangladesh to neighbouring India, home to nearly a billion Hindus.

To him, the anti-Hindu sentiment is pretty evident as the discrimination ranges from the upward mobility of the Hindu community, to how they are religiously profiled in everyday circumstances, like giving a job interview or renting a house.

According to a study by Dhaka University's economics professor Abul Barkat, around 11.3 million Hindus left Bangladesh between 1964 and 2013 due to religious persecution and discrimination.

Barkat, in his book “Deprivation of Hindu Minority in Bangladesh: Living with Vested Property”, also found that Bangladeshi Hindus lost 2.6 million acres of land in the country in the last five decades.

India's Home Minister, Amit Shah, while moving the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Indian parliament, said that non-Muslims comprised 22 percent of Bangladesh's population in 1947 - the year India gained independence from British rule - and their share in 2011 fell to 7.8 percent

According to the last complete population census of Bangladesh, which was completed in 2011, the current Hindu population is 14 million, comprising 8.5 percent of Bangladesh’s population.

Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, the secretary general of Bangladesh National Hindu Mahajote, a group that works for the interest of Bangladeshi Hindus, told this correspondent that there were a number of attacks on the community after the BNP-Jamaat coalition government came to power in 2001.

“The then government did not pay heed to our appeals and didn't bring any of the perpetrators to book for burning our houses, vandalising our temples and evicting us from our lands,” he said.

In 2009, Bangladesh High Court ordered a judicial investigation into the post 2001 election violence.

In 2011 the judicial commission submitted the findings of its investigation. The report found evidence of targeted violence against the Hindu community by 25 thousand people which included 25 Ministers and Members of Parliament of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance government.

The commission reported that the number of rapes committed exceeded 18 thousand. The report also notes incidents of violence, arson, looting, and torture against the minority Hindu community of Bangladesh.

The report was rejected by the BNP-Jamaat coalition and they accused the investigation of being partisan.

“It's true that the situation has gotten better under the Awami League rule, but the sense of insecurity among Hindus still looms large,” said Pramanik

According to the data of Hindu Mohajote, in 2019, Hindus faced a total of 683 attacks across the country in which 31,505 people of the religious minority group were affected.

The country witnessed a total of 153 incidents of attacks, vandalism and setting fire to Hindu temples in 2019. The number was 131 in 2018, said the Hindu Mohajote data.

Dasgupta said the persecuted Hindus in Bangladesh have mostly gone to India. “This particularly happens in the bordering districts with India,” he said. “Persecution and subsequent migration of Hindus from Bangladesh is not a made up fact. It's real.”

Migration due to various factors