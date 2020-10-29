As many Muslims across the world vent their anger at the incendiary actions of Emmanuel Macron including defending derogatory cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad published by the magazine Charlie Hebdo, one might wonder why the French president would pick this specific battle.

The easy answer is that Macron is doing so out of some kind of misguided defence of ‘secularism’ in the face of the brutally unjustifiable murder of Samuel Paty, whose Salafi-jihadist killer was motivated by the teacher’s decision to show the cartoons as an example of triumphant French secularism.

But how then how does one explain Macron’s deliberately inflammatory remarks long before that on October 2, when he announced a new Orwellian law against so-called ‘Islamic separatism’, obtusely opining that Islam ‘is in crisis all over the world today’?

In the face of flagging support in the polls and a crushing defeat for his party in the municipal elections in June, it’s perfectly plausible that Macron could be cynically attempting to garner electoral support by appealing to what is one of the most Islamophobic electorate in Europe. This is the country where the choice in the last presidential election was between the Islamophobic Neo-Nazi Le Pen and Macron.

However, to see the full picture, one must look at the new fault lines that have emerged in the Middle East and North Africa since the so-called Arab spring.

It’s of no surprise that Macron’s biggest detractor in this saga has been Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Macron has hitched his wagons firmly to the UAE-Saudi axis in the region, an axis that pits itself not against ‘Islamic extremism’, as is the code word, but rather any form of political consciousness – Islamic or not – that has quarrel with brutal tyrannical, autocratic order they represent.

The main detractors of the UAE-Saudi order has been forces that believe in what can be described as Islamic democracy, including many groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The UAE and Saudi have both went on a rampage against these groups, not because they represent ‘Islamic extremism’, but rather because they endorse moderate democratic reformism with Islamic values.

The AK Party represented something of a model for these forces, while Turkey under the governance of the AK Party has for its own reasons supported democratic forces in the Arab spring era.

This has amounted to Turkish support in Egypt for the democratic government of the late Mohamed Morsi as it was overthrown by the President Field Marshal Abdel Fattah El Sisi, sponsored by the UAE. To this day, its relations with the Sisi regime are basically non-existent.

In Syria, Turkey has stationed its troops in Idlib, in order to prevent Assad-Iran-Russia conquering and cleansing the last liberated province, while the UAE has bribed Assad to attack Idlib with the intent of using cleansed refugees, heading for the Turkish border, to undermine the Turkish government.

In Qatar, which finds itself besieged by the UAE-Saudi axis for the reason of it backing democratic forces in the region, Turkey has stationed troops to stop a potential Saudi invasion.

So what does any of this have to do with Macron?

The full ideological contours of this dynamic can best be seen in Libya. The EU’s official position in Libya to back the UN-recognised Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which contains democratic Brotherhood affiliates.

But, contrary to this, France has joined the UAE and host of foreign imperialist (including Russia) and domestic counterrevolutionary forces in backing the fascistic warlord Khalifa Haftar with weaponry, training and even special forces in his attempt to capture Tripoli and overthrow the legitimate government – the attempt was unsuccessful again due to Turkish intervention.