The control of the Senate is a razor-close proposition in the US election as Republicans fight to retain their majority against a surge of Democratic candidates confronting incumbent President Donald Trump's allies across a vast political map.

Both parties see paths to victory, and the outcome might not be known on election night.

From New England to the Deep South, the Midwest to the Mountain West, Republican senators are defending seats in states once considered long shots for Democrats. Washington’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, the economic fallout and the nation's uneasy mood are all on the ballot.

Stunning amounts of cash have been flowing to Democrats from millions of Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks; Republicans are tapping deep-pocketed donors to shore up GOP senators.

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden swooped in on key states important to the Senate as they propelled their own campaigns in a final stretch.

Securing Senate majority

Securing the Senate majority will be vital for the next president.

Senators confirm administration nominees, including the Cabinet, and can propel or stall the White House agenda.

With Republicans now controlling the chamber, 53-47, three or four seats will determine party control depending on who wins the presidency because the vice president can break a tie.

“Let’s run through the tape,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, making a final campaign swing on Monday in Kentucky as he faces Democratic former fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

McConnell said he hoped to remain the Republican majority leader alongside Trump. But he acknowledged the tough Senate races could flip control to the Democrats. “Obviously, that depends on what happens,” he said.

Senators fight for their political lives

The campaigns are competing across an expansive Senate map as Democrats put Republicans on defence deep into Trump country.

What started as a lopsided election cycle with Republicans defending 23 Senate seats, compared with 12 for Democrats, quickly became a starker referendum on the president and his party.

Some of the nation’s most well-known senators are in the fights of their political lives.

In South Carolina, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the president's top allies rode to victory after presiding over the Senate confirmation of US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

He beat Democrat Jaime Harrison.

The two crisscrossed the state in a rush of final campaigning, Graham acknowledging the tight contest after Harrison raised a whopping $100 million by October, an unheard-of sum for the state. The senator, making TV appeals for cash, said he, too, hit the $100 million mark over the weekend.

Stuck in Washington to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett a week before Election Day, senators quickly fanned out, some alongside the president, for last-ditch tours, often socially distanced in the pandemic, to shore up votes.

GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina declared victory over his Democratic challenger, Cal Cunningham, while leading by about 95,000 votes. But the race had not been called.

He earlier on Monday joined Trump’s rally in Fayetteville.

Maine race

In one of the most-watched races in the nation, Maine GOP Senator Susan Collins made a final campaign stop in Aroostook County near her hometown, visiting workers in a sawmill.

She led Democrat Sara Gideon by several percentage points in a race that Gideon predicted would not be called soon.

Gideon met voters at the Whistle Stop cafe for breakfast on Monday.