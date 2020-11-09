US incumbent President Donald Trump is planning to hold rallies to build support for his challenge to the election results, campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh has said.

Democratic rival Joe Biden cleared the threshold of 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House on Saturday, four days after the November 3 election.

He beat Trump by more than four million votes nationwide, making Trump the first president since 1992 to lose re-election.

But Trump has shown no signs he will engage in a transition.

He has not acknowledged defeat and has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence.

State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities.

Murtaugh said Trump will hold a series of rallies to build support for the legal fights challenging the outcome, though Murtaugh did not say when and where they would take place.

Trump will seek to back up his, as yet unsubstantiated, accusations of voting fraud by highlighting obituaries of dead people the campaign said voted in the election, Murtaugh said.

Trump also announced teams to pursue recounts in several states. Experts said that effort, like his lawsuits, is unlikely to meet with success.