It happened over the clatter of wine glasses filled with a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Merlot called Pompeo - named after the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo on Thursday became the first senior American diplomat to visit an illegal Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

Just weeks away from potentially departing office, he announced that from now on, the US will allow the import of products grown or manufactured in the settlements with the label of “Made in Israel”.

That’s a stark deviation from decades-old American policy, which dictated such goods be marked as coming from the West Bank, giving a choice to the customers who oppose Israeli occupation and don’t want to buy anything made there.

Rights activists and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks an end to the occupation of Palestinian land, have for years lobbied to put checks on economic exploitation by Jewish businesses in settlement areas.

Since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank, right-wing Jewish settlers have built more than a hundred residential communities and businesses on farm land that once belonged to Palestinian Arabs.

Around 700,000 Jewish settlers live in the settlements, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to annex and make part of his country. The West Bank is home to 2.5 million Arabs.

In the eyes of the international community, the settlements are illegal and built in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions. Palestinians hope to include the West Bank in a future state of their own.

The European Union (EU) still doesn’t allow products made in the occupied West Bank to be labelled as “Made in Israel”.

Netanyahu has been continuously backed by outgoing US President Donald Trump in his attempt to annex the territory.

A criminal blend