Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has given Tigrayan regional forces 72 hours to surrender before the military begins an offensive on the regional capital of Mekelle.

"We urge you to surrender peacefully within 72 hours, recognising that you are at the point of no return," Abiy said in a Twitter message on Sunday evening.

Tigrayan forces could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, Ethiopia's army said it plans to surround the rebel-held capital of Tigray region with tanks and may use artillery on the city to try to end a nearly three-week war, urging civilians to save themselves.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which is refusing to surrender its rule of the northern region, said its forces were digging trenches and standing firm.

"The next phases are the decisive part of the operation, which is to encircle Mekelle using tanks," military spokesman Colonel Dejene Tsegaye told Ethiopia Broadcasting Corporation.

"We want to send a message to the public in Mekelle to save yourselves from any artillery attacks and free yourselves from the junta ... After that, there will be no mercy."

The military said it has captured the town of Igada Hamus, some 97 kilometres from Tigray region's capital Mekelle.

PM Abiy rejects mediation

Prime Minister Abiy's federal troops have taken a string of towns during aerial bombardments and ground fighting, and are now aiming for Mekelle, a highland city of about 500,000 people where the rebels are based.

The war has killed hundreds, possibly thousands, sent more than 30,000 refugees into neighbouring Sudan, and seen rockets fired by rebels into neighbouring Amhara region and across the border into the nation of Eritrea.

Countries around Africa and Europe have urged a truce, but Abiy has so far rebuffed that.

Ethiopian troops are facing heavy resistance and face a protracted "war of attrition" in Tigray, The Guardiannewspaper reported on Saturday, citing a confidential UN assessment report.

The report said the conflict threatens to become "long and violent," destabilising one of Africa's most fragile regions.

