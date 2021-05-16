US President Joe Biden, in a phone call with leadership of Palestine and Israel has expressed his "grave concern" after Israel continued unleashing its military power in besieged Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Speaking on the sixth day of a paroxysm of Israeli violence on Palestine that has left some 147 dead and hundreds wounded, Biden repeated his "strong support" for Israel's right to defend itself against rocket attacks by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups.

But he also raised concerns about the safety of journalists after Israeli planes flattened a building in Gaza housing The Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other media outlets, according to Saturday's statement by White House.

Biden told Palestinian leader Abbas that Hamas must stop rocket attacks on Israel, the White House said.

Biden also "underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

At least 145 killed in Gaza

Biden's call to both Mideast leaders came as Gaza's Health Ministry gave a new death toll from six-day Israeli attacks in the Palestinian enclave.

It said Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children and 23 women, while wounding 1,100 others since May 10.

The Hamas group continued a stream of rocket volleys into Israel, and one man was killed when a rocket hit his home in a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Egypt opened its Rafah border crossing with Gaza to allow 10 ambulances to transport Palestinians seriously wounded to Egyptian hospitals, medical officials said.

A summary of the call released by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said Biden said he opposes the expulsion of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah, though the White House account of the conversation did not mention the case.

A long-running legal case over the expulsions ignited tension in the holy city and spark attacks on Palestinians by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, ultimately leading to bombardment of Gaza and reprisal rocket attacks.

Abbas's Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited-self rule in the occupied West Bank, part of territory Israel captured, along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, in the 1967 Middle East war.

But the PA exerts little influence over Gaza and Hamas, which took control of the Palestinian enclave in 2007.

The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organisation, and does not talk to the group.

Hamas forced to act

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming Hamas for starting nearly a week of hostilities by firing rockets at Israel, said Israel will continue to strike in Gaza as long as necessary and do its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.

"The party that bears the guilt for this confrontation is not us, it's those attacking us," Netanyahu said in a televised speech. "We are still in the midst of this operation, it is still not over and this operation will continue as long as necessary."