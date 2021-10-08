A Muslim scholar whose book Kitab al-Jabr wa-al-muqabala, translated to Latin, gave rise to the word “algorithm”, is being honoured by an exhibition held at the Centre fo Contemporary Art in Tashkent (CCAT).

CCAT is part of the Art & Culture Development Foundation of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan, and is presenting Dixit Algorizmi, which explores “the seminal work of ninth century Uzbek polymath, Muhammad ibn Musa al Khwarizmi.”

The curators of the exhibition say in a statement that “traces of his work can be detected to this day in countless branches of the sciences, from astronomy to cartography – but al Khwarizmi’s influence on the present goes far deeper than this.”

The curators write that the significance of al Khwarizmi and why he deserves an exhibition to his name is contained in a word: “Translated into Latin in the Middle Ages, the title of his book on arithmetic was Latinised as Dixit Algorizmi (Thus Spake Al Khwarizmi) and went on to provide the basis for the emergence of the field of computer science; and al Khwarizmi’s Latinised name gave us a word we associate perhaps more than any other with the technological revolutions of the present era: algorithm.”

The curators go on to say that the “heroic origin story” of Western technology based on innovation largely fueled by algorithms, “frequently inspired by the libertarian and hyper-individualistic worldview of ideologues such as Ayn Rand … has little interest in acknowledging the work of a 9th century Asian scholar [al Khwarizmi] whose primary ambition was to provide the people of his time with a convenient mathematical instrument to accurately calculate the division of inheritances and other daily problems.”

“Problems which, thanks to his work, we now consider trivial. There is no monument to al Khwarizmi in Silicon Valley,” they pointedly remark.

The exhibition, curated by Joseph Grima and co-curated by Sheida Ghomashchi and Camilo Oliveira, opened on October 5, 2021 in CCAT and explores “the influence of al Khwarizmi’s work on today’s technological acceleration.”

“The algorithm shapes all the possible interactions in modern culture through the apps on our smartphones. We know the word, but we don’t understand it,” says Joseph Grima, an architect and curator based in Milan, Italy. “The exhibition retraces its origin and the impact it has had on societies, from ancient to modern times.”