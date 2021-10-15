Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that hundreds of fighters loyal to Daesh militant group were massing in northern Afghanistan with plans to move between ex-Soviet Central Asian countries disguised as refugees.

"According to our intelligence, the number of (Daesh) members alone in northern Afghanistan is about 2,000 people," the Russian leader said during a video conference meeting with leaders of other ex-Soviet states.

Putin earlier this week warned of the threat of veteran fighters from Iraq and Syria with Daesh links crossing into Afghanistan, while Russia's Foreign Ministry said it expected the Taliban, which recently gained control of the country, to deal with the threat.

On Friday, he said Daesh leaders in Afghanistan are seeking to project the group's influence across former Soviet states in Central Asia – which Moscow sees as its backyard – to stir up religious and ethnic discord.

