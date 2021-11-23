US actor Kevin Spacey to pay the studio behind “House of Cards” more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct.

An arbitration decision made final on Monday said MRC Entertainment, the studio behind Netflix's hit show, suffered tens of millions in losses due to Spacey.

“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability," MRC said in a statement on Monday.

A document filed in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting a judge's approval of the ruling says that the arbitrators found that Spacey violated his contract's demands for professional behaviour on set.

It said Spacey engaged in "certain conduct in connection with several crew members in each of the five seasons that he starred in and executive produced House of Cards.”

The studio had to fire Spacey, halt production of the show's sixth season, rewrite it to remove Spacey's central character, and shorten it from 13 to eight episodes to meet deadlines.

Lengthy legal fight

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. His attorneys argued that the actor's actions were not a substantial factor in the show's losses.

The ruling came after a legal fight of more than three years and an eight-day evidentiary hearing that was kept secret from the public, along with the rest of the dispute.