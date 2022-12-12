At least three attackers have been reportedly killed by security forces after they opened fire at a Kabul hotel popular with Chinese nationals, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban-run Afghanistan administration.

The unidentified gunmen launch the attack on the multi-storey Kabul Longan Hotel on Monday, with witnesses reporting multiple blasts and several bursts of gunfire.

Smoke could be seen billowing out from the building as Taliban security forces rushed to the site and sealed off the neighbourhood.

While the firing was continuing in the hotel on Monday, a fire also broke out on one of the floors, according to witnesses.

A video posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul, verified by Reuters, showed smoke coming out of a multi-storey building, with one lower floor on fire.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm local time (0130 GMT) when the armed men targeted the hotel where "common people were staying", Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said, adding that forces were trying to secure the area.

The attack came a day after China's ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters and sought more attention on the security of its embassy.