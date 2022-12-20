On December 7, former Peru president Pedro Castillo was removed from office after a failed attempt to dissolve parliament before facing new impeachment proceedings on allegations of corruption and “moral incapacity”.

Security forces detained him en route to the Mexican embassy to request political asylum. Castillo stands accused of rebellion and conspiracy – charges that he denies.

After a congressional vote to oust Castillo, Dina Boluarte, then vice president, was sworn in as the president.

In the aftermath of the fast political developments, protestors have blocked some roads and airports demanding Castillo’s release and early elections.

Confrontations between security forces and protesters have resulted in at least 26 deaths.

Prosecutors have announced investigations into the deaths, while rights groups have denounced the use of force by security forces.

A nationwide 30-day state of emergency has been declared – with security forces receiving enhanced powers as citizens’ right to gather has been curtailed.

Last week Peru’s Culture Minister, Jair Perez and Education Minister, Patricia Correa, tendered their resignations, citing the deaths.

“Most protests seemed to be focused on the demand for new elections,” according to Dr Jorge Sanchez-Perez, Assistant Professor of the Department of Philosophy at the University of Alberta.

“Right-wing parties want to delay those elections until they can control the electoral bodies. Left-wing parties want to delay them until they can guarantee some form of constitutional assembly that could guarantee their participation,” he tells TRT World.

Sanchez described the recent events as a “reversal of the outcomes of the 2021 election” when Castillo became president, a period marked by “massive propaganda promoting racism against indigenous peoples”, who make up 40 percent of the population and linking them to “terrorism”.

“Pedro Castillo was, since day one, attacked over claims that his victory had been the product of a fraudulent election. Right-wing parties, the media and the country’s economic elites wanted to get rid of him no matter the cost,” he explains.