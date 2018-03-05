In the sixth week of Turkey’s military operation in Afrin, the mountainous areas along the border with Turkey in the north and west of Afrin have been cleared of the YPG, and the group’s connection with Turkey has been cut. The YPG has also been removed from the Barsaya Mountain in the northeast of Afrin, which neighbours the areas held by the Turkish-backed FSA.

First phase almost complete

The first challenge for the Turkish army and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) was the mountains on the Turkish border and included the many straits and tunnels filled with explosives and ammunition by the YPG.

Forty-one Turkish soldiers and 116 FSA troops have been killed so far.

In the south, the Turkish army has set up three observation posts in Idlib, which prevents any YPG moves. There is no active fighting in this area. Turkish army have retaliated against the YPG’s shelling from time to time.

Second phase starts with the new deployments

The second phase of Operation Olive Branch consists of fighting in rural areas and on the outskirts of Afrin, which is part of the plan to surround Afrin from the southwest to the northwest and the northeast in a strategic crescent.

The first urban area was Rajo in the west, which has already been cleared of the YPG. The Turkish army and the FSA are now in the second phase: in Jandaris in the southwest.

Afrin’s population was estimated at 750,000 before the operation started. The city has many civilians on the outskirts. In order to battle against the YPG in the areas where many civilians live, special forces, which are more experienced in urban warfare, were deployed to Afrin.

These gendarmerie and police special forces that entered the Afrin region will take part not only in urban fighting, but also in retaining control of the villages taken by the Turkish army so far.

The Turkish gendarmerie is a part of the army, and is responsible for the security of the urban areas, which falls outside the responsibility of the police. They are also responsible for border control.

The second phase is not only about military operations. According to the Turkish military sources who spoke to TRT World on condition of anonymity, Turkish intelligence estimates around one third of the 6,000 YPG militants are mercenaries, and are forced to fight by the YPG. The Turkish officers’ duties, in addition to fighting against the YPG, include talking these youths into stepping out of the fight.

Third phase: Siege of Afrin city

The third and the last part of the operation is to take the city centre of Afrin. A couple of days before the second phase started, on February 20, Turkish President Erdogan said, "Afrin city centre will be besieged in the coming days.” These comments, according to military sources who spoke to TRT World, referred to the upcoming third phase of the operation.

After the second phase ends, Turkish and FSA forces will be at the border of the city from the northeast, north, west and south.

The southwest of Afrin, which connects the city to the regime-controlled areas, is an issue that should be worked out by the politicians, but the army is also preparing for any scenarios, according to the same source.

Why hasn't the operation included the southeast so far?

In the plains of southeast Afrin, around Tel Rifat and Minagh Airport, there is no fighting.

The strategic importance of the area comes from its location. If the FSA will take control of the area, that will prevent the YPG from getting reinforcements from regime-held territories.

On the first day of the operation, Russian troops in Afrin relocated to Tel Ajar, a town in northwestern Tel Rifat. The regime’s military training camp in Qafrjannah was also moved in Tel Ajar.

Not only the Russian troops in that YPG-held area, but also the presence of Iranian proxies in the neighbouring regime-held areas, Nubl and Zahraa, are the reasons for the Turkish army to not to conduct any large-scale operations to move forward towards Afrin.

Reinforcements coming from YPG-held Manbij and Kobani are being taken to Afrin via those two villages. The regime supports the reinforcements.