In the spring of 1907, Pablo Picasso was earnestly searching for new and radical modes of representation that would catapult him to the forefront of the avant-garde.

Inspiration finally came in the form of a small Vili sculpture from the Democratic Republic of the Congo – yet very few are aware of the monumental impact this figurine had on the course of art history.

Immediately enthralled by the sculpture’s elongated features, streamlined forms and spiritual purpose, the encounter ignited something profound in Picasso, then just 25 years old.

His subsequent visit to Paris’s Ethnographic Museum of Trocadero, home to thousands of looted African artefacts from the French colonies, sparked a life-long fascination with art from the continent and marked a pivotal turning point in his artistic trajectory.

The artist began to obsessively collect ceremonial masks, sculptures, and totemic carvings, amassing over a hundred works that dotted the many interiors he inhabited throughout his life.

Upon returning from his visit to the Trocadero, Picasso revisited an unfinished composition in his studio, a figure painting of a scene in a brothel he frequently visited in Barcelona, Spain.

The work in question was none other than Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, now considered one of the most groundbreaking canvases of the 20th century.

Striking similarities

Nearly two-and-a-half metres tall and just over two metres wide, the painting depicts five sex workers with splintered, angular bodies, three of which stare provocatively out at the viewer.

With its bold, shard-like pictorial elements and anarchic sense of violence and sexual power, Les Demoiselles d’Avignon derailed idealised notions of beauty, shocking even Picasso’s inner circle.

While the two central figures were inspired by the sculptural busts of the artist’s native Iberia, the anthropomorphic features of the other women bear striking similarities to masks typical of sub-Saharan Africa.

The fragmented and almost mosaic-like face of the woman in the lower right corner of the work is akin to those of the Mbuya Masks of the Pende people, traditionally used to signify the end of circumcision rituals.

In the top right corner of the painting, the woman’s masked face resembles the heavily stylised masks of the Dan tribe of the Ivory Coast, distinguishable by their elongated noses and high foreheads.

Picasso and many of his peers soon turned to the raw, emotional visual language of African aesthetics, refuting the longstanding idea that art’s purpose was to imitate the natural world.

Flat planes, bold contouring and simplified forms continued to make their way into Picasso’s fragmentary compositions, steering him further and further away from the naturalism that had defined Western art since the Renaissance.

Monumental impact

This period of intense experimentation was seminal to the emergence of Cubism – the influential art movement that emphasised the distinction between painting and reality – and became the starting point for the countless radical abstract movements (the many -isms of modernism, if you will) that came to define the next century.