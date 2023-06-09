During an extraordinary summit last month, the heads of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) – Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan – finalised a deal to establish the Turkic Investment Fund, an initiative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On May 30, Istanbul was named the headquarters of the Fund, which aims for better economic integration among the member states. Kazakh leader and former Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Baghdad Amreyev was appointed as the first President of the Fund.

Some have argued that the OTS would end up as an IMF-style structure, lending money to the states needing liquidity. However, the Fund is meant to promote the economic development of the OTS member countries, expanding mutual trade and support for economic activity.

What exactly is the Turkic Investment Fund, and how will it function?

A place in the global economic system

The Fund is the first joint financial organisation of the Turkic states, aiming to empower trade and economy and initiate new developmental and entrepreneurial projects.

The historical connection and the willingness to build the region's future together are essential aspects empowering the Turkic Investment Fund, says Yasar Sari, professor of Political Science and International Relations at Ibn Haldun University.

“This is cooperation and collaboration among several independent and sovereign states which have a common identity and mutual interests to work together to open themselves a place in the international system,” Sari tells TRT World.

The expert also highlights the fund’s long-term vision to present an alternative to the World Bank and IMF for the region.

“The Turkic Investment Fund will play the role of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Asian International Investment Bank in the Turkic world to fund infrastructural or developmental projects,” he says, adding that the Fund had the status of an international financial organisation.

Other experts say that such investment funds generally provide a line of credit for various innovative projects, such as nanotechnology investments and renewable energy.

The developmental aspect seems to be the top priority of the fund. “The main target of the fund is to give credits to corporations, consortiums and SMEs for long-term projects,” Vugar Imanbeyli, Professor of Political History and International Relations of Middle East at Marmara University, tells TRT World.

Sari feels the Fund will draw its strength from the common identity of the members combined with the economic vision, which in turn will foster strategic autonomy of the Turkic states.